Short tracker Shim Suk-hee declines to appeal Olympic ban, considers other options

Shim won the South Korean Olympic trials in May, but she was cut from the national team in October, prior to the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup season, when her text messages were leaked to media. Without her, other South Korean skaters earned Olympic quotas for the country based on their World Cup performances. And the KSU will now determine which skaters will compete in the Olympics and Shim, who hasn't been competing or training with the rest of the team, may be left off.