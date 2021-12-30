Go to Contents Go to Navigation

One Army soldier wounded in mine accident

All News 15:39 December 30, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- An Army service member suffered an injury in a land mine explosion near the inter-Korean border Thursday, an official said.

The detonator of the Claymore directional anti-personnel mine exploded at the front-line Army base in Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, when the troops were inspecting their equipment.

The soldier is currently receiving medical treatment, although the official said his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The Army is currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.

This undated file photo shows a Claymore mine. (Yonhap)

