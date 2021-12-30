Mobile disaster alerts likely to fall next year: interior ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The government will seek to revise laws to allow smaller administrative units to send mobile disaster alerts to residents in their jurisdiction as part of efforts to ensure such message are sent to more specific targets, officials said Thursday.
The interior ministry plans to seek a revision of the Framework Act on the Management of Disasters and Safety next year to enable smaller administrative units, rather than the current city governments and ward offices, to send emergency messages, officials said.
The measure is expected to lead to people receiving fewer messages.
The ministry also plans to allow governors and mayors to make disaster declarations. Currently, only the interior minister has the right to make such declarations.
With the change, the local governments will be able to mobilize the workforce and materials needed for disaster response, issue travel restriction recommendations and ask schools to close temporarily.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high