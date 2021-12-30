KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 94,700 DN 2,200
BoryungPharm 14,600 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 209,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 44,350 DN 950
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 75,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,000 DN 200
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,000 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 27,150 DN 250
Nongshim 318,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 29,900 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 6,820 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 111,000 DN 2,000
KCC 315,000 UP 4,000
SKBP 97,200 DN 600
BukwangPharm 12,900 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 135,000 UP 1,500
Daesang 23,300 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 10
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,050 DN 300
Kogas 39,100 UP 450
Hanwha 31,400 DN 400
DB HiTek 72,700 DN 400
CJ 83,400 DN 1,100
LX INT 26,450 0
DongkukStlMill 15,900 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 1,780 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 22,950 DN 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,200 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 36,800 DN 400
HITEJINRO 30,150 DN 350
Yuhan 62,100 DN 900
SLCORP 31,200 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 126,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 118,000 UP 1,000
DL 60,900 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,700 DN 200
(MORE)
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high