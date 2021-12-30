KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 82,200 DN 1,200
SK hynix 131,000 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 655,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,450 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,200 UP 500
TaekwangInd 1,043,000 DN 31,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,710 DN 10
KAL 29,350 DN 600
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,290 DN 50
LG Corp. 80,900 DN 900
Daewoong 31,050 DN 800
SamsungElec 78,300 DN 500
GS Retail 30,400 DN 400
NHIS 12,500 DN 150
DongwonInd 227,000 DN 2,500
Ottogi 456,000 DN 7,000
SK Discovery 46,400 DN 450
LS 54,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES95200 UP1500
GC Corp 218,000 DN 6,500
GS E&C 39,600 DN 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,570 DN 130
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 655,000 DN 8,000
POSCO 274,500 DN 4,500
KPIC 183,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,650 DN 50
SKC 174,500 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 54,000 0
MERITZ SECU 5,150 DN 20
HtlShilla 78,000 DN 300
Hanmi Science 54,200 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 197,500 UP 500
Hanssem 92,600 DN 3,400
KSOE 94,600 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 61,400 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,950 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 DN 700
S-Oil 85,700 DN 2,100
ZINUS 77,100 DN 100
OCI 104,000 DN 1,000
