KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 55,800 DN 200
KorZinc 511,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,670 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 70,000 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 44,250 DN 450
LG Innotek 364,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 DN 5,500
HMM 26,900 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 79,900 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 166,000 DN 6,500
Mobis 254,500 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,000 DN 250
MS IND 30,100 UP 250
S-1 73,900 DN 100
KEPCO 22,100 0
Hanchem 305,500 DN 1,000
SamsungSecu 44,900 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 10,600 DN 100
SKTelecom 57,900 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 47,050 DN 1,350
HyundaiElev 41,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,450 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,610 UP 30
Hanon Systems 13,450 DN 250
SK 251,000 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 31,950 DN 500
Handsome 35,600 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 20,000 DN 350
DWS 51,200 UP 200
COWAY 74,400 DN 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 DN 800
DONGSUH 31,000 UP 350
SamsungEng 22,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 UP 3,000
PanOcean 5,410 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 600
KT 30,600 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 DN2000
(MORE)
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high