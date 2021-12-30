KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,550 DN 150
LG Uplus 13,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 DN 1,200
IBK 10,300 DN 150
KT&G 79,000 DN 700
DHICO 20,400 DN 400
Doosanfc 48,000 UP 250
LG Display 24,600 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,050 DN 300
NAVER 378,500 DN 3,500
Kakao 112,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 643,000 DN 17,000
HDSINFRA 7,080 DN 20
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 DN 250
KEPCO KPS 38,550 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 138,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 198,000 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,450 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 DN 1,000
DSME 23,050 UP 200
KEPCO E&C 85,000 DN 1,100
Huchems 23,150 DN 200
KIWOOM 107,000 DN 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,000 DN 4,500
LGCHEM 615,000 DN 13,000
DWEC 5,770 DN 70
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 DN 400
KIH 80,700 DN 600
Fila Holdings 35,850 UP 500
LGH&H 1,097,000 DN 14,000
DongwonF&B 194,500 0
GS 39,100 DN 400
CJ CGV 25,050 UP 100
LIG Nex1 68,600 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,935 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 DN 8,000
FOOSUNG 23,100 UP 550
