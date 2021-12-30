SK Innovation 238,500 DN 500

POONGSAN 31,150 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 55,000 DN 400

Hansae 21,950 UP 400

Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 150

CSWIND 65,700 UP 1,700

GKL 13,150 UP 50

KOLON IND 70,900 UP 100

HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 500

Meritz Financial 44,000 UP 1,100

BNK Financial Group 8,400 0

emart 151,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 00 DN550

KOLMAR KOREA 40,250 DN 700

PIAM 55,100 UP 1,900

DoubleUGames 57,900 UP 300

CUCKOO 19,150 DN 250

COSMAX 87,400 DN 1,400

MANDO 63,400 UP 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 903,000 UP 13,000

Doosan Bobcat 40,750 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,850 UP 450

Netmarble 125,000 UP 6,000

KRAFTON 460,000 DN 7,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53700 DN1000

ORION 103,500 DN 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 DN 100

BGF Retail 145,500 DN 500

SKCHEM 149,000 DN 2,500

HDC-OP 22,900 DN 400

HYOSUNG TNC 521,000 DN 8,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 596,000 DN 3,000

SKBS 225,000 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,700 DN 150

KakaoBank 59,000 DN 800

HYBE 349,000 DN 500

SK ie technology 168,000 DN 500

DL E&C 119,000 DN 1,000

kakaopay 174,500 DN 2,000

SKSQUARE 66,400 UP 1,900

(END)