KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 238,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 31,150 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 55,000 DN 400
Hansae 21,950 UP 400
Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 150
CSWIND 65,700 UP 1,700
GKL 13,150 UP 50
KOLON IND 70,900 UP 100
HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 500
Meritz Financial 44,000 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 8,400 0
emart 151,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 40,250 DN 700
PIAM 55,100 UP 1,900
DoubleUGames 57,900 UP 300
CUCKOO 19,150 DN 250
COSMAX 87,400 DN 1,400
MANDO 63,400 UP 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 903,000 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,750 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,850 UP 450
Netmarble 125,000 UP 6,000
KRAFTON 460,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53700 DN1000
ORION 103,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 DN 100
BGF Retail 145,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 149,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 22,900 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 521,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 596,000 DN 3,000
SKBS 225,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,700 DN 150
KakaoBank 59,000 DN 800
HYBE 349,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 168,000 DN 500
DL E&C 119,000 DN 1,000
kakaopay 174,500 DN 2,000
SKSQUARE 66,400 UP 1,900
(END)
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
