Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to make final New Year's address early next week

All News 15:50 December 30, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver his last New Year's address as president early next week, a senior presidential official said Thursday.

The New Year's address will be delivered at 10 a.m. on Monday and Moon is expected to emphasize importance of national unity, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

After delivering the speech for some 20 minutes, Moon will have a virtual New Year greeting with heads of the government, the judiciary and the National Assembly as well as senior politicians and business leaders, the official said.

Moon, whose single, five-year term ends in May, has vowed to do everything possible for a complete return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic recovery.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting over the launch of a national vocational school for the disabled during a visit to Kongju National University in Gongju, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Moon-New Year speech
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!