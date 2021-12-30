CIO chief defends phone log collection, refutes opposition suppression accusation
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The head of a state anti-corruption investigation agency on Thursday defended his agency's collection of phone logs of main opposition presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol and other opposition lawmakers, claiming it is essentially standard practice among law enforcement agencies.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire following claims by the People Power Party (PPP) that the agency obtained phone records of dozens of its lawmakers in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, were among those subject to the alleged "surveillance," the PPP said.
In a parliamentary judiciary committee meeting, CIO chief Kim Jin-wook defended his office's phone log collection activities and claimed the PPP's accusation of opposition oppression was "excessive."
"Since the prosecution service and police also do it often, why is only the CIO being accused of surveillance?" Kim said when pressed by opposition lawmakers
He said the CIO collected Yoon's communication records three times and that of the candidate's wife in a single instance. He claimed prosecutors collected phone logs of Yoon and the wife four and five times, respectively.
Kim said he believes the activities were carried out in connection with the CIO's probe into allegations that the prosecution colluded with the PPP to attempt to investigate pro-government figures when Yoon was prosecutor-general last year.
The CIO, according to Kim, has also collected records of Park Jie-won, the head of the National Intelligence Service who is also under a separate CIO investigation over political meddling allegations.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high