Hyundai to halt local plant in Jan. for EV production
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will suspend one of its seven domestic plants next month to prepare for the production of electric vehicles.
Hyundai Motor will halt the Asan plant from Jan. 3-28 to upgrade the facilities before beginning production of EVs next year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company plans to resume operations of the 300,000-unit-a-year Asan plant, which produces the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV, on Feb. 3.
Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high