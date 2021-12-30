Putin hopes for better relations with S. Korea in message to Moon
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a New Year's message to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to call for continued efforts to improve bilateral ties and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, the Kremlin said Thursday.
In his greetings, Putin also voiced hope that the two countries will continue to work together in various areas and talk for regional peace despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hope for a continued dialogue and joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia as a whole," Putin said in the message released by his office.
He also mentioned success of "reciprocal exchanges" and "interstate projects" jointly held this year to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic relations, the statement said.
