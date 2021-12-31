Korean-language dailies

-- Neighborhood clinics to join COVID-19 home treatment management (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Those favoring stability in state affairs outnumber those wanting judgment on current gov't: poll (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol clash head-on over 'CIO's checking of phone records' (Donga llbo)

-- 4-person cap on private gatherings, 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant, cafe hours to be extended for 2 more weeks: poll (Seoul Shinmun)

-- CIO's checks on phone logs emerges as election-season hot-button issue (Segye Times)

-- CIO chief says '135 checks on phone records in first half of this year, much more in latter half' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- CIO's 'indiscriminate search,' it steps into election mire (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Anti-democracy, anti-journalism, ahistorical ... Yoon Suk-yeol's 'distorted perception' (Hankyoreh)

-- Opposition party says it's 'gov't agency's illicit, indiscriminate surveillance'; Kim Jin-wook asks 'why should only CIO's checks on phone logs be criticized as surveillance?' (Hankook libo)

-- Moon gov't reaffirms nuclear phase-out stance, excludes atomic energy generation from green financing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Experts say home prices will rise next year though increase rate may slow (Korea Economic Daily)

