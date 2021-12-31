(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 31)

The government knows better than anyone else that keeping electricity rates far lower than market prices will only force the state utility into bankruptcy. It is somewhat fortunate to raise the rates although belatedly. However, it is regrettable to see that consumers will have to shoulder the burden of the government's ill-conceived energy policies. It is all the more so as the administration and the DPK have already agreed to freeze property taxes on homeowners next year to ease their financial burden, another policy flip-flop aimed at raising candidate Lee's chances in the election.

