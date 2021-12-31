Consumer price growth hits 10-year high this year
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in 10 years in 2021 due to surging energy costs and high prices of farm products, data showed Friday.
Consumer prices rose 2.5 percent this year from a year earlier, accelerating from a 0.5 percent on-year gain in 2020, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the steepest on-year rise since 2011, when consumer inflation spiked 4 percent.
In December, consumer prices grew 3.7 percent from the previous year, slowing from a 3.8 percent on-year gain in November. Inflation rose more than 3 percent for the third month in a row.
The 2021 reading is higher than the 2.3 percent growth forecast by the Bank of Korea (BOK). It also exceeded the government's projection of 2.4 percent.
The BOK aims to keep annual inflation at 2 percent over the medium term.
South Korea's consumer prices are under upward pressure due to rising oil prices and high prices of agricultural products. Demand-pull inflationary pressure has also built up amid the economic recovery.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Son Heung-min named S. Korea's top male footballer for record 6th year
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend tough virus restrictions for 2 weeks
-
Ex-President Park Geun-hye to be set free under presidential pardon
-
New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high