Friday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-11 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-10 Sunny 0

Suwon -3/-11 Sunny 0

Cheongju -2/-10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Chuncheon -2/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-6 Sunny 0

Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 20

Jeju 06/04 Rain 30

Daegu 02/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 04/-5 Sunny 0

