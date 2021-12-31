Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 22 more COVID-19 cases

All News 11:09 December 31, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases, including 21 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,257.

Of the new cases, 16 are from the Army and two from the Navy, two from the Air Force and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the defense ministry said.

Currently, 272 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,457 are breakthrough cases.

Soldiers purchase tickets at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul, in the Oct. 3, 2021, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!