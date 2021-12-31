Assembly passes bill on lowering age of candidacy for parliament to 18
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Friday passed a bill that lowers the age of candidacy for parliament and local elections from 25 to 18.
Under the bill, which is expected to be endorsed by the Cabinet next month, anyone aged 18 and above can run for a seat in the National Assembly starting with the by-elections slated for March 9, when the presidential election will be held simultaneously.
At least five seats will be up for grabs in the 300-seat Assembly.
The bill passed 204-12, with 10 abstentions.
This is the first time the age of candidacy has been lowered since the country's Constitution was established in 1948.
The revision recently gained momentum as both the ruling and opposition parties pushed to appeal to young voters and increase their political participation ahead of the presidential election.
The minimum age for a presidential candidate will remain unchanged at 40.
The bill's passage also comes ahead of local elections slated for June.
The rival parties scheduled Friday's plenary session specially to handle this and other key items, such as extending the deadline of a special parliamentary committee handling media reform by five months until May 29.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend tough virus restrictions for 2 weeks
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 5,000 for 2nd day, critical cases remain high
-
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM