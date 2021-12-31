Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic

All News 13:38 December 31, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- J-hope, a member of K-pop superband BTS, donated 100 million won (US$84,000) Friday for children suffering economic hardships amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, a charity group said.

According to ChildFund Korea, J-hope expressed hope that his donation will be used to help children in need have a warm winter.

"I was concerned for children who would be spending a cold and lonely holiday season due to economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic," J-hope said.

The donation will be used to pay the heating bills of child care facilities and low-income families with children, as well as support children with illnesses.

Since 2018, the 27-year-old global star has contributed 800 million won through the charity.

He is a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea.

This May 21, 2021, file photo shows BTS member J-hope. (Yonhap)

#donation #J-hope #BTS
