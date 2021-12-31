Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Electric sells power transformers to Oman in US$8.5 million deal

All News 13:27 December 31, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Friday it has exported ultrahigh-voltage power transformers to Oman's state utility provider in a deal valued at US$8.5 million.

The supply deal with the Oman Electricity Transmission Co., included the sales of three 400-kilovolt/500-megavolt ampere power transformers, which will be installed in a new substation north of Oman, Hyundai Electric said.

With the deal, the company's power transformer sales in the Middle Eastern region are estimated to have reached $172 million this year, it said.

In the second half of this year alone, Hyundai Electric has won 20 such supply deals, including the 35 billion-won ($29.4 million) deal clinched with Saudi Arabia in September.

This image, provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group on Dec. 31, 2021, shows the 400kV 500 MVA ultrahigh pressure power transformer produced by its affiliate, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., and exported to the state-run Oman Electricity Transmission Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

