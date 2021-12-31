Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea has final review on draft resolution for year-end party plenary
SEOUL -- North Korea has discussed a draft resolution expected to be adopted at the close of an ongoing key party meeting, its state media reported Friday, amid expectations the document could include its foreign policy line for the new year.
The North convened a fourth day of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee on Thursday, during which participants "concluded sectional workshops and consultative sessions," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
(3rd LD) Top N. Korean officials join discussions on major policies for 2022 at party plenary
SEOUL -- North Korea had high-profile discussions on key policy issues for 2022 during a year-end plenary session of the Workers' Party, with senior officials, including those in charge of inter-Korean relations and foreign affairs in attendance, according to its state media Thursday.
The North convened a third day of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee on Wednesday, during which "sectional workshops" continued from the previous day to "map out plans according to the fighting policies set forth" by leader Kim Jong-un, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader orders 'important revolutionary measures' for rural development
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over the second-day session of a key party plenary to discuss rural development measures, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday amid its fraught efforts to tackle food shortages and other economic woes.
During the meeting held Tuesday, Kim "set forth medium- and long-term development strategies and major tasks for attaining the grand goal of rural development in line with the realistic conditions and the requirement of the times," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea pushes back after U.S. keeps it on state sponsors of terrorism list
SEOUL -- North Korea hit back Tuesday at a recent U.S. decision to retain it on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, accusing Washington of having engaged in terrorist acts under the pretext of "counterterrorism."
Earlier this month, the State Department unveiled its annual Country Reports on Terrorism 2020, which kept the North on the list, along with Iran and Syria.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader convenes key party meeting to discuss policy issues
SEOUL -- North Korea has kicked off a key ruling party meeting to decide on "strategic and tactical policies," its state media said Tuesday, amid expectations the session could unveil Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over the 4th Plenary Meeting of the Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee held the previous day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea expands online education for workers: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea is spurring online education at major universities as part of efforts to train "intellectual-type workers" with science and technology expertise, according to its state media Monday.
The North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said around 100,000 workers are currently enrolled for online classes across the country, including 10,000 newly registered this year.
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
DP presidential candidate says Korean stocks are undervalued
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend tough virus restrictions for 2 weeks
-
(2nd LD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
(LEAD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM