Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S. declines comment on Chung's remarks about end of war declaration agreement
WASHINGTON -- The United States declined to directly comment on any progress made on a draft for an end to the Korean War declaration professed by the South Korean foreign minister on Wednesday, only saying the U.S. remains committed to dialogue with North Korea.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday (Seoul time) said South Korea and the U.S. have already reached a de facto agreement on the draft of a declaration to formally end the Korean War.
S. Korea, U.S. have effectively agreed on draft text of end-of-war declaration: FM Chung
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have "effectively" agreed on the draft text of the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday amid their continued push to resume dialogue with North Korea.
Chung Eui-yong made the remarks during a press conference, noting he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the progress in the allies' consultations over the declaration when they met on the margins of a Group of Seven session in Liverpool, Britain, earlier this month.
U.S. hopes N. Korea will respond positively to outreach for dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to hope that North Korea will respond positively to its outreach for dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday.
Ned Price also reiterated that the U.S. remains ready and willing to meet with North Korea without any preconditions.
"We have made clear through our public messaging and private messaging as well that we are ready, willing and able to engage in this diplomacy," Price said in a telephonic press briefing.
(END)
