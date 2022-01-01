Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea touts continued development of new weapons as achievement in 2021

All News 06:57 January 01, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it has continued development of advanced weapons systems last year, calling it "significant" achievement for the year during a major party plenary held this week.

The North made the assessment during the five-day 4th Plenary Meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee that concluded in Pyongyang on Friday, according to Pyongyang's state media.

"It is of great significant in this year's achievement that we greatly showed off our military's advancement and modernity by continuing to develop advanced weapons systems under our precise development plan," the country's state radio station reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a plenary session of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on the event's second day on Dec. 28, 2021, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

