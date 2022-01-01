(LEAD) N. Korea stresses need to strengthen military capabilities amid 'growing instability'
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info; CHANGES headline, lead)
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean officials noted the "growing instability" of the military situation on the peninsula and emphasized the importance of boosting the country's defense capabilities, as they had a major Workers' Party plenary earlier this week, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
They described the continued development of advanced weapons systems as a "significant" achievement for 2021 during the five-day 4th plenary meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee that concluded in Pyongyang on Friday. Leader Kim Jong-un attended the session.
"The growing instability of the military situation on the Korean Peninsula and international circumstances are demanding us to more powerfully push forward with strengthen national defense capabilities without a hitch," the Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported.
The North said it has reviewed key policy directions for inter-Korean relations and foreign affairs in response to fast-changing and ever developing international political situations during the party gathering, but did not give further details.
"The defense industry should achieve goals for modernization and scientification ... of the industry according to plan to drive qualitative change of the country's defense capabilities," it said.
During the session, the North again named anti-virus efforts as "the most important" national business, a move feared to dampen Seoul's hope for the resumption of dialogue and cross-border exchanges.
Pyongyang has imposed strict border closure since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims to be coronavirus-free.
On the economy, the North rolled out a series of measures to develop the country's agricultural sector as part of efforts to tackle chronic food shortages.
The North is estimated to be falling short by around 1 million tons of food every year, with the coronavirus-driven border lockdown believed to have taken a toll on North Korea's already substandard food situation.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
DP presidential candidate says Korean stocks are undervalued
-
(LEAD) DP presidential candidate calls himself 'pro-business'
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend tough virus restrictions for 2 weeks
-
Ex-President Park says she did nothing "ugly" for personal gain
-
(2nd LD) Current distancing rules to be extended for 2 more weeks: PM
-
(2nd LD) New infections below 5,000, distancing curbs extended for 2 weeks