Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 01, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-10 Cloudy 20
Incheon 01/-8 Cloudy 20
Suwon 02/-10 Sunny 10
Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 20
Daejeon 03/-9 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 02/-14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-5 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-7 Sunny 20
Gwangju 06/-5 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/03 Sunny 20
Daegu 05/-7 Cloudy 20
Busan 07/-4 Cloudy 20
(END)
