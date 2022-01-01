Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 01, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-10 Cloudy 20

Incheon 01/-8 Cloudy 20

Suwon 02/-10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 20

Daejeon 03/-9 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 02/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-7 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-5 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/03 Sunny 20

Daegu 05/-7 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/-4 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!