Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Need to harness wind, solar power to achieve net zero carbon emissions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Social distancing extended for 2 weeks, compensation to be paid to small merchants (Kookmin Daily)
-- China expected to retaliate against closer Seoul-Washington ties: professor (Donga llbo)
-- Lee leads Yoon 35.5 pct to 30.9 pct with Ahn at 10.3 pct (Segye Times)
-- 550,000 small biz owners to each receive 5 million-won compensation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biggest inflation in 10 years, upward trend to continue this year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Dream of peace on Korean Peninsula (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee leads Yoon 34.3 pct to 28.7 pct (Hankook libo)
-- Survey shows S. Koreans proud of eminence of top Korean firms, digitization (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Need to nurture 'tiger' firms capable of surviving global jungle (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
