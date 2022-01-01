(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
(LEAD) DP presidential candidate calls himself 'pro-business'
-
(LEAD) New infections below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 1,081
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend tough virus restrictions for 2 weeks
-
Ex-President Park says she did nothing "ugly" for personal gain
-
(LEAD) New infections below 5,000 for 2nd day, distancing curbs extended for 2 more weeks
-
(3rd LD) New infections below 5,000, distancing curbs extended for 2 weeks
-
(2nd LD) New infections below 5,000, distancing curbs extended for 2 weeks