Ruling party presidential candidate Lee leads rival Yoon 34.3 pct to 28.7 pct: poll
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), leads his rival from the main opposition party, Yoon Suk-yeol, 34.3 percent to 28.7 percent, a poll showed Saturday.
Lee's 5.6 percentage-point lead over Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) in the survey by Hankook Research was within its margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
The poll was conducted on 1,005 voters nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday, commissioned by the Hankook Ilbo daily. It has a 95 percent confidence level.
Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party came in third with 9 percent support, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party at 4.5 percent.
The poll result is another indication of Ahn's recent rise in opinion surveys. Ahn garnered 10.3 percent support in a separate poll released a day earlier, the first time that he has garnered double-digit support in the ongoing presidential race.
A total of 47.8 percent of the respondents in the latest poll said an opposition presidential candidate should be supported to deliver a punishment to the current administration, while 37.5 percent threw their support behind the DP remaining in power.
Of those who opted for an opposition candidate, 64.8 percent agreed on an option of merging the candidacies of Yoon and Ahn.
Meanwhile, 63.5 percent of the poll respondents were in favor of the recent pardon for former President Park Geun-hye, with 32.4 percent saying it was the wrong decision.
