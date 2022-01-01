Defense chief inspects combat readiness aboard Peace Eye aircraft
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense chief flew on an airborne early warning and control aircraft, and inspected the country's defense posture on New Year's Day as North Korea noted the "growing instability" of the military situation on the peninsula.
Defense Minister Suh Wook flew over South Korea and its territorial waters for about 140 minutes aboard the E-737 Peace Eye aircraft, which took off at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just outside Seoul, early Saturday.
During the flight, Suh told troops to keep military readiness as he held a series of talks with commanders of major Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps combat units.
On Saturday, North Korea called for bolstering its defense capabilities as it announced the results of its key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
(LEAD) DP presidential candidate calls himself 'pro-business'
-
(LEAD) New infections below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases at 1,081
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
Ex-President Park says she did nothing "ugly" for personal gain
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction, skips specific messages on S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) New infections below 5,000 for 2nd day, distancing curbs extended for 2 more weeks
-
(2nd LD) New infections below 5,000 for 2nd day, distancing curbs extended for 2 more weeks
-
(3rd LD) New infections below 5,000, distancing curbs extended for 2 weeks