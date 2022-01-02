Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:00 January 02, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-2 Snow 0

Incheon 01/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-3 Snow 0

Cheongju 05/-4 Snow 0

Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 04/-6 Snow 0

Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/-3 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 08/-3 Cloudy 0

Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 0

Busan 11/01 Sunny 0

