Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 02, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-2 Snow 0
Incheon 01/-1 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-3 Snow 0
Cheongju 05/-4 Snow 0
Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 04/-6 Snow 0
Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-3 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 08/-3 Cloudy 0
Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 0
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
