Yoon pledges to make 'digital platform gov't'
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday he will transform the government into one based on big data and digital technologies if elected so as to offer tailored services to the people.
During a press conference to outline his "digital platform government" pledge, Yoon said he will use scientific data to figure out what exactly people want and offer corresponding services to people, including those who have been sidelined because they do not know what they are entitled to.
All people will also be provided with fair services regardless of their connections, he said.
"I will make sure that no one will be left behind in welfare services due to their ignorance," said the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party. "I will prevent taxpayer money from being wasted, and make the government fairer and more efficient."
Yoon said he will also set up a "one site total service" system, in which people log on to one website to deal with all administrative issues.
Yoon accused the government of President Moon Jae-in of pursuing quarantine measures in unscientific ways that took heavy tolls on millions of self-employed people and pledged that his "digital platform government" will tackle the pandemic in a more scientific manner.
