Military reports 25 more COVID-19 cases

All News 18:00 January 02, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,303.

Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, seven from the Air Force and six from the Navy, the defense ministry said.

Currently, 271 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,500 are breakthrough cases.

Keywords
#coronavirus #military
