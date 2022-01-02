Military reports 25 more COVID-19 cases
All News 18:00 January 02, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,303.
Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, seven from the Air Force and six from the Navy, the defense ministry said.
Currently, 271 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,500 are breakthrough cases.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Unidentified person crossed eastern inter-Korean border into N. Korea on Saturday night: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus