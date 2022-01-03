(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(URGENT) Unidentified person crossed eastern inter-Korean border into N. Korea on Saturday night: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus