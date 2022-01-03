(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 3)

The JCS has yet to identify the person who is presumed to be a civilian. It sent a notice to the North through a military hotline asking for the defector's protection. The case occurred after a South Koran fishery official was shot dead by North Korean troops after he went missing near the maritime border in the West Sea in September 2020. The incident sparked criticism for the brutal killing which the North said was in line with its national emergency declared against COVID-19.