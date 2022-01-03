(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 3)

Such shameful incidents took place as many as 11 times over the past two years alone. And locations do not matter. North Korean sailors crossed the East Sea and safely landed at Samcheok Harbor without being caught by the Navy and the Coast Guard. North Korean soldiers also arrived at our naval bases in Jinhae and on Jeju Island to defect and even came to the air defense unit of the Capital Defense Command. The penetration has reached serious levels. Such penetrations cannot be found in any other administrations of the past.