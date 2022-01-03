Today in Korean history
Jan. 4
1951 -- South Korean troops and United Nations-led coalition forces retreat from Seoul amid an offensive by North Korean and Chinese forces in what would later be known as the 1950-53 Korean War.
1991 -- South Korea and the United States revise the Status of Forces Agreement for the first time.
2007 -- The government summons a ranking Chinese Embassy official to warn against abuse of diplomatic immunity by Chinese diplomats in South Korea, in the wake of a highly publicized event involving a driver of a Chinese Embassy vehicle who refused to take a breathalyzer test.
2008 -- North Korea expresses hope that a six-party deal on its denuclearization will be smoothly implemented, saying it has revealed a complete list of its nuclear programs to the United States.
2010 -- A record-breaking snowfall, of up to 26 centimeters in Seoul, pounds the country, causing major transportation-related chaos in and around the capital city and triggering mass cancellations of passenger flights.
2016 -- Lee Sang-moo, a famed cartoonist who created an iconic baseball character known as Dokgo Tak in the 1970s, dies of a heart attack while working in his Seoul studio. He was 70.
2018 -- President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump hold phone talks and agree to delay joint military exercises during the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea amid Seoul's efforts to invite North Koreans to the games.
