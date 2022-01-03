Korea Shipbuilding targets $17.4 bln in 2022 orders
All News 08:57 January 03, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it is targeting US$17.4 billion in orders this year on improving demand for ships amid the prolonged pandemic.
KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing.
The order target is up 19 percent from the KSOE's target of $14.9 billion last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
