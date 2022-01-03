Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Spider-Man' tops 6 mln admissions for 1st time since pandemic

All News 09:07 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has surpassed a cumulative 6 million admissions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in South Korea, box office data said Monday.

The latest Marvel superhero film attracted 705,000 people from Friday-Sunday, bringing its combined total to 6.07 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.

It is the first time a film has reached the 6 million line since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in January in 2020.

"Spider-Man" has already become the biggest pandemic-era hit, exceeding the Korean historical drama "The Man Standing Next," which was released right before the COVID-19 outbreak and sold 4.75 million tickets.

Starring Tom Holland, the new film tells the story of Peter Parker's adventure after Spider-Man's identity is revealed.

The spy action film "The King's Man" placed second with 208,000 moviegoers over the three-day period, followed by the romantic comedy "A Year-End Medley" with 113,000.

A total of 1.09 million people went to theaters last weekend, down 38 percent from a week earlier.

This image provided by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#box office #Spider-Man: No Way Home
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!