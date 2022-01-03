'Spider-Man' tops 6 mln admissions for 1st time since pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has surpassed a cumulative 6 million admissions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in South Korea, box office data said Monday.
The latest Marvel superhero film attracted 705,000 people from Friday-Sunday, bringing its combined total to 6.07 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.
It is the first time a film has reached the 6 million line since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in January in 2020.
"Spider-Man" has already become the biggest pandemic-era hit, exceeding the Korean historical drama "The Man Standing Next," which was released right before the COVID-19 outbreak and sold 4.75 million tickets.
Starring Tom Holland, the new film tells the story of Peter Parker's adventure after Spider-Man's identity is revealed.
The spy action film "The King's Man" placed second with 208,000 moviegoers over the three-day period, followed by the romantic comedy "A Year-End Medley" with 113,000.
A total of 1.09 million people went to theaters last weekend, down 38 percent from a week earlier.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
(URGENT) Unidentified person crossed eastern inter-Korean border into N. Korea on Saturday night: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus