Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 03, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-8 Cloudy 40
Incheon 03/-6 Cloudy 40
Suwon 03/-8 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 04/-7 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 05/-8 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 02/-12 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 05/-6 Sunny 20
Gwangju 07/-4 Cloudy 10
Jeju 10/03 Cloudy 10
Daegu 06/-5 Sunny 20
Busan 09/00 Sunny 0
(END)
