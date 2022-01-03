Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-8 Cloudy 40

Incheon 03/-6 Cloudy 40

Suwon 03/-8 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 04/-7 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 05/-8 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 02/-12 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 05/-6 Sunny 20

Gwangju 07/-4 Cloudy 10

Jeju 10/03 Cloudy 10

Daegu 06/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 09/00 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!