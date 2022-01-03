Indonesia's coal exports ban to have limited impact on S. Korea: industry ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia's recent ban on coal exports is expected to have a limited impact on South Korea, the industry ministry said Monday, but the Seoul government set up a task force to closely manage the situation as a precaution.
Last week, Indonesia announced it has banned exports of coal in January, citing concerns over widespread blackouts due to low supplies at its domestic power plants.
Jakarta is one of the world's major exporters of thermal coal, and around 20 percent of South Korea's coal imports came from the Southeast Asian country last year.
"Despite a limited short-term impact, swift and thorough countermeasures are necessary as energy demand is high in winter," Vice Industry Minister Park Ki-young said in a meeting with officials from the country's embassy in Indonesia and state-run energy companies.
The meeting is meant to assess the situation and discuss measures to prevent any possible fallout, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, the officials said the restriction is expected to partly delay the shipment, but around 55 percent of the coal to be imported this month will arrive in South Korea as planned, according to the ministry.
South Korea also has enough stockpile and the imports from Australia and other nations are continuing without a hitch, so Indonesia's move will not have a serious impact, the ministry added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends