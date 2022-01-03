PM stresses political neutrality, discipline ahead of key elections
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-Kyum on Monday called on public servants to keep political neutrality and discipline as the country prepares for the presidential and local elections this year.
"Please restrain from any activity that can be misinterpreted ahead of elections," Kim said at the government's new year kick-off ceremony in Seoul. "We will strictly deal with activities regarding producing or providing government policy data in an unofficial way."
South Korea is scheduled to hold the presidential election on March 9 and local elections on June 1.
Last year, Kim delivered a similar message when officials from the industry ministry and the gender equality ministry were accused of ordering their workers to come up with election pledge ideas for presidential candidates.
Kim also called for public servants to focus on helping impoverished people amid the COVID-19 crisis, saying they should not be left out in the process of recovery.
Citing the urea solution supply crunch, Kim then asked public servants to take a preemptive response with close observation of the international situation. He also emphasized efforts to make an "innovative" government dealing with major transitions like the contactless trend and the low carbon economy.
