Moon says to continue efforts to bring sustainable peace on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday he will continue efforts to bring sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula until his term ends, calling for dialogue and cooperation with North Korea.
In his final New Year's speech as president, Moon admitted South Korea still has a long way to go to improve inter-Korean relations, despite many achievements during his five-year term.
"I will not stop efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace," Moon said in the nationally televised address, adding South Korea will make final efforts for normalization of inter-Korean relations and a path toward irreversible peace.
If Seoul and Pyongyang "resume dialogue and cooperation, the international community will respond," he said.
Moon, however, did not mention an end-of-war declaration in his speech.
Moon's speech came after North Korea wrapped up a key party meeting but stopped short of providing the outside world with fresh clues to its key policies related to inter-Korean ties and denuclearization talks with the United States.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident