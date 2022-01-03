PPP launches campaign overhaul as Yoon's support drops
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) launched a sweeping overhaul of its presidential election campaign committee on Monday following alarming losses in public support for its candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.
The overhaul comes just two months ahead of the March 9 presidential election and could see the replacement of all six heads of divisions, including Yoon's confidant, Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, according to internal sources.
Yoon attended only one event in the morning and canceled his public schedule for the rest of the day to focus on restructuring his campaign.
Speaking to reporters after a committee meeting, campaign chief Kim Chong-in said there will be an "overall reform" of the committee.
"We have to do a restructuring that includes the resignations of division chiefs," he said. "Only if we reform the committee in line with the public's sentiment will we able to conduct the election properly."
Yoon's approval rating has recently lagged behind that of ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung following a series of internal feuds involving PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok and controversy over his wife's alleged lying on resumes.
In four public opinion surveys published Monday, Lee led Yoon by between 1.7 and 9.7 percentage points.
Shin Ji-ye, a 31-year-old feminist politician who joined Yoon's campaign two weeks ago as senior deputy chair of the Saesidae Preparatory Committee, announced her departure on Facebook. The committee works directly under Yoon to woo moderates and liberals with an affinity for the conservative party.
Shin's recruitment was a surprise move that was expected to widen the conservative candidate's appeal among young female voters.
But Shin made clear in her post that she faced internal resistance, especially from PPP Chairman Lee, and received all the blame for Yoon's falling support.
Lee and Shin had often clashed bitterly over gender issues, with Lee advocating for anti-feminist men in their 20s.
"I am stepping down from my position on the campaign committee, but I will do my best for a change of government wherever I am," Shin wrote.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends