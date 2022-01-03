JCS launches new branch to bolster space capabilities
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has installed a new branch dedicated to developing the country's space security capabilities, its officials said Monday.
The launch of the Military Space Branch on Saturday came as South Korea has been striving to craft space operation concepts and strategies based on inter-service cooperation amid an intensifying rivalry among major space powers in the emerging security domain.
"Space powers, including the United States, China, Russia and Japan, have been expanding budgets substantially to get the upper hand in the space domain and making all-out efforts to develop related technologies," the JCS said in a press release.
The JCS also stressed that a country's ability to use space is "directly linked" to its overall national capabilities.
The military has recently been stepping up efforts to devise inter-service space operations to enhance efficiency after all armed services had separately worked on their own concepts.
The country's space development efforts gained traction after Seoul and Washington agreed to lift "missile guideline" restrictions in May. The guideline had barred Seoul from developing or possessing ballistic missiles with a maximum range greater than 800 kilometers.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends