SsangYong's Dec. sales fall 17 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier as a prolonged chip shortage continued to affect its vehicle production.
SsangYong Motor sold 8,755 vehicles in December, down from 10,561 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 31 percent to 5,810 units last month from 8,449 a year ago, while exports climbed 39 percent to 2,975 units from 2,142 during the same period, it said.
For the whole of 2021, its sales dipped 22 percent to 84,106 autos from 107,324 in 2020.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
The SUV-focused carmaker has been in a debt-rescheduling process since April 15 as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
It filed for court receivership in December 2020 after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won (US$148 million) of loans from creditors.
SsangYong and its lead manager, EY Hanyoung accounting firm, recently selected a local consortium led by Edison Motors Co. as the preferred bidder for the debt-laden carmaker.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends