Hyundai aims to sell 4.32 mln vehicles in 2022
All News 15:32 January 03, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it is targeting to sell 4.32 million vehicles this year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages.
Last month, Hyundai Motor revised down its 2021 sales target to 4 million vehicles from 4.16 million units announced early last year. It sold 3.74 million autos in 2020.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 4,000, fast spread of omicron variant in focus
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends