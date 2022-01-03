Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai aims to sell 4.32 mln vehicles in 2022

All News 15:32 January 03, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it is targeting to sell 4.32 million vehicles this year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages.

Last month, Hyundai Motor revised down its 2021 sales target to 4 million vehicles from 4.16 million units announced early last year. It sold 3.74 million autos in 2020.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Motor #2022 target
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!