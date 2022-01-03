(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia aim to sell 7.47 mln vehicles in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Monday they are aiming to sell a combined 7.47 million vehicles this year amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortages.
The sales target is 12 percent higher than their sales of 6.67 million vehicles last year.
The two South Korean carmakers aim to sell 1.29 million units in the domestic market and 6.18 million autos in overseas markets in 2022.
