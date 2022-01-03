KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 61,400 UP 500
SK hynix 128,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 653,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 UP 1,700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,600 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 150
KIA CORP. 82,600 UP 400
ORION Holdings 15,750 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 6,950 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 109,500 DN 1,500
KCC 309,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 98,400 UP 1,200
AmoreG 45,000 UP 650
HyundaiMtr 210,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 12,950 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 131,500 DN 3,500
Daewoong 31,050 0
TaekwangInd 1,029,000 DN 14,000
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,550 UP 500
Kogas 38,350 DN 750
Hanwha 31,450 UP 50
DB HiTek 76,900 UP 4,200
CJ 84,000 UP 600
LX INT 26,400 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 16,100 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,800 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 UP 500
Daesang 23,050 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,960 DN 60
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 97,300 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 37,250 UP 450
HITEJINRO 30,250 UP 100
Yuhan 63,400 UP 1,300
SLCORP 31,600 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 123,000 UP 5,000
DongwonInd 226,000 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 14,700 UP 100
Nongshim 316,000 DN 2,500
