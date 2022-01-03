DL 61,400 UP 500

SK hynix 128,500 DN 2,500

Youngpoong 653,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 UP 1,700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,600 DN 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 150

KIA CORP. 82,600 UP 400

ORION Holdings 15,750 DN 200

NEXENTIRE 6,950 UP 130

CHONGKUNDANG 109,500 DN 1,500

KCC 309,000 DN 6,000

SKBP 98,400 UP 1,200

AmoreG 45,000 UP 650

HyundaiMtr 210,500 UP 1,500

BukwangPharm 12,950 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 131,500 DN 3,500

Daewoong 31,050 0

TaekwangInd 1,029,000 DN 14,000

SamsungF&MIns 204,500 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,550 UP 500

Kogas 38,350 DN 750

Hanwha 31,450 UP 50

DB HiTek 76,900 UP 4,200

CJ 84,000 UP 600

LX INT 26,400 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 16,100 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 1,800 UP 20

Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 UP 500

Daesang 23,050 DN 250

SKNetworks 4,960 DN 60

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 97,300 DN 900

ShinhanGroup 37,250 UP 450

HITEJINRO 30,250 UP 100

Yuhan 63,400 UP 1,300

SLCORP 31,600 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 UP 3,000

DOOSAN 123,000 UP 5,000

DongwonInd 226,000 DN 1,000

BoryungPharm 14,700 UP 100

Nongshim 316,000 DN 2,500

(MORE)