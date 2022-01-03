KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,550 UP 550
SGBC 76,000 UP 100
Hyosung 93,000 DN 1,700
SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 DN 20
KAL 29,500 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 UP 100
LG Corp. 81,000 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 DN 500
Shinsegae 253,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 27,500 UP 350
LotteChilsung 131,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 29,850 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,520 DN 50
POSCO 280,000 UP 5,500
DB INSURANCE 54,000 0
SamsungElec 78,600 UP 300
NHIS 12,200 DN 300
SK Discovery 46,350 DN 50
LS 54,500 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97600 UP2400
GC Corp 224,000 UP 6,000
GS E&C 40,050 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 180,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,550 DN 100
SKC 169,500 DN 5,000
GS Retail 30,200 DN 200
HtlShilla 78,200 UP 200
Hanmi Science 55,500 UP 1,300
SamsungElecMech 194,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 93,300 UP 700
KSOE 94,000 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 5,180 UP 30
Ottogi 451,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,550 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 10
LS ELECTRIC 55,600 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 70,000 0
IS DONGSEO 45,350 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
-
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
-
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs
-
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass