KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 85,900 UP 200
LG Innotek 370,500 UP 6,500
KorZinc 510,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 0
HMM 27,300 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 80,500 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 167,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 256,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,600 UP 1,600
S-1 73,800 DN 100
ZINUS 77,800 UP 700
MS IND 29,800 DN 300
OCI 103,500 DN 500
Hanchem 297,500 DN 8,000
DWS 50,300 DN 900
KEPCO 22,350 UP 250
SamsungSecu 44,200 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 150
SKTelecom 57,200 DN 700
SNT MOTIV 48,300 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 41,150 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,900 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,505 DN 105
Hanon Systems 13,450 0
SK 255,500 UP 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 32,150 UP 200
Handsome 35,950 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 20,050 UP 50
COWAY 73,400 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,400 DN 800
IBK 10,350 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,550 DN 450
SamsungEng 22,900 0
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,570 UP 160
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,450 DN 400
KT 30,350 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 0
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
Constitutional Court sees no problem with only allowing the blind to become massage therapists
(URGENT) S. Korean military says it sent message to N. Korea over Saturday's border crossing incident
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
(2nd LD) Unidentified person crosses eastern border into N. Korea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
COVID-19 vaccine pass will be applied with 6-month validity period this week
(LEAD) Moon pledges to pursue 'irreversible path to peace' with N. Korea until his term ends
Over 1,000 file suit against gov't over vaccine pass
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases stay below 4,000 for 2nd straight day amid tighter antivirus curbs