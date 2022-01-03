S-Oil 85,900 UP 200

LG Innotek 370,500 UP 6,500

KorZinc 510,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 217,000 0

HMM 27,300 UP 400

HYUNDAI WIA 80,500 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 167,000 UP 1,000

Mobis 256,500 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,600 UP 1,600

S-1 73,800 DN 100

ZINUS 77,800 UP 700

MS IND 29,800 DN 300

OCI 103,500 DN 500

Hanchem 297,500 DN 8,000

DWS 50,300 DN 900

KEPCO 22,350 UP 250

SamsungSecu 44,200 DN 700

KG DONGBU STL 10,750 UP 150

SKTelecom 57,200 DN 700

SNT MOTIV 48,300 UP 1,250

HyundaiElev 41,150 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDS 156,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,900 UP 450

KUMHOTIRE 4,505 DN 105

Hanon Systems 13,450 0

SK 255,500 UP 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 32,150 UP 200

Handsome 35,950 UP 350

Asiana Airlines 20,050 UP 50

COWAY 73,400 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 86,400 DN 800

IBK 10,350 UP 50

DONGSUH 30,550 DN 450

SamsungEng 22,900 0

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 5,570 UP 160

SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 22,450 DN 400

KT 30,350 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 0

(MORE)